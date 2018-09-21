Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Novocure posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Novocure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,257,980.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,414.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,200,463.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,272 shares of company stock worth $11,608,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Novocure by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,749,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,942,000 after buying an additional 2,145,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,084,000 after buying an additional 881,776 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,620,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,623,000 after buying an additional 846,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.