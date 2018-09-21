Novavax (NVAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 28,437,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 7,098,806 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVAX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 137,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

