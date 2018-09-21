Northrop Grumman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 15,262 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,877% compared to the average daily volume of 772 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.83.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,592,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,612 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,801. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $301.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $278.70 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

