Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447. The stock has a market cap of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 15.84%. sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $98,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $71,190. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

