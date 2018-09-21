Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4,853.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.48%. equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northfield Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,878.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $36,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,231 shares of company stock worth $166,840 in the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

