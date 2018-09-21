Northern Trust Corp Buys 19,942 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $685,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.