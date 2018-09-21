Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,311,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the previous session’s volume of 3,559,415 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.59.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

