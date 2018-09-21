Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 97,178 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $104,146,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $86,564,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $79,851,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,924,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,461,000 after acquiring an additional 597,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,721 shares of company stock worth $7,420,827 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.21 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $93.14 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

