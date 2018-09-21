Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.