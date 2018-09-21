Noble (NE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Noble from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Noble alerts:

NYSE NE opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Noble has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Noble had a negative net margin of 81.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 213.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 194,299 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 245.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,669,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Noble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.