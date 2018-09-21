Noble Metal Group (NMG) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.5% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $66.81 and was trading at $70.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

NMG remained flat at $C$0.01 on Friday. Noble Metal Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04.

About Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

