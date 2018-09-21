Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,039,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the previous session’s volume of 180,914 shares.The stock last traded at $33.02 and had previously closed at $32.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on NINE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.71 million.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $617,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth $11,298,000. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth $5,844,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth $5,843,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth $2,458,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

