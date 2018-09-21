Nike (NKE) Given a $81.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.65.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 257,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,200. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,898.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,778 shares of company stock worth $29,131,176. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $42,873,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,646,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,030 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $278,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $882,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.