Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) CFO Purchases $18,793.80 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CFO Kelly M. Malson acquired 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,793.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,830 shares in the company, valued at $151,650.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $12.35 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,493,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

