NIC Inc. (EGOV) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $15.35 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $988.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

