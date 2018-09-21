NEXT (NXT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 6,600 ($85.97) target price on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($65.13) to GBX 5,250 ($68.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($65.13) to GBX 6,100 ($79.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. HSBC upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($59.92) to GBX 5,550 ($72.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,450 ($70.99) to GBX 5,400 ($70.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,745.29 ($61.81).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,226 ($68.07) on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.75).

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,713 ($74.42), for a total transaction of £62,843 ($81,858.80).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.