Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder Sells 7,392 Shares

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $598,899.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Ryder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Elizabeth Ryder sold 121 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $9,922.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 10,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.92 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Noble Financial cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

