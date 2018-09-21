New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Receives $19.62 Average PT from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at $38,161,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 5,457,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,561. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 83.31% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.