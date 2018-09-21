New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “New Media Investment Group, Inc. is an online advertising and digital marketing company. The company’s core products include daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; locally focused Websites; mobile sites and yellow page directories. Its print and online products provide local market news and information that covers various topics, such as local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, and local schools. It also invests in diversified portfolio of local media assets. New Media Investment Group Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEWM. TheStreet raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NEWM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,032. The firm has a market cap of $941.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.01. New Media Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.84 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that New Media Investment Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $503,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,162.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,837 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

