New Jersey Resources (NJR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NJR stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.70 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,471,000 after purchasing an additional 323,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 163,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

