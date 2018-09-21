New Gold (NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.84.

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.26. 1,297,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,098. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

