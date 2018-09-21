Nevada Copper (NCU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.10 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Albanese acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$196,000.00. Also, Director Michael Brown acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$73,500.00.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

