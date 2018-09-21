NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at $931,068.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,466 shares of company stock worth $1,021,472. 3.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 201.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $25.80 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

