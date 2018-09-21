NetGear (NTGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTGR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.03. NetGear has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts predict that NetGear will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $32,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $888,236.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,052.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,032. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NetGear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,729,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetGear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,423,000 after purchasing an additional 236,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetGear by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NetGear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NetGear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 699,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

