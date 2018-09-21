NetCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, NetCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One NetCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NetCoin has a total market cap of $166,683.00 and $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.03083385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00565829 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027387 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035174 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008905 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NET is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io . The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NetCoin is forum.netcoin.io . NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

