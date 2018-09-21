Nestlé (NESN) PT Set at CHF 70 by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 70 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 94 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 90 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 87.50.

NESN opened at CHF 76.50 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

