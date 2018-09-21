Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 725,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 101,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTGN shares. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($7.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($7.04). analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

