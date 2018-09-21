Natixis Sells 433,944 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 433,944 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

