Natixis Invests $937,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Natixis purchased a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

NYSE ROP opened at $309.78 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.04 and a 1 year high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,258. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

