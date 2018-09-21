Natixis Decreases Stake in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Natixis lessened its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,880 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bunge were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 272.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $66.18 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

