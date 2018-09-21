Natixis Acquires 46,977 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Natixis boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,977 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in 3M were worth $80,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,286,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after buying an additional 1,033,847 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 21,835.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 827,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $215.27 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MED cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

