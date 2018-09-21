National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 109.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

