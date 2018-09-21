National Bank Financial Analysts Give Equinox Gold (EQX) a C$1.80 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$1.80 price target on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$1.85 to C$1.95 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.00. 545,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,976. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.39.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

