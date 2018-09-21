NantHealth (NH) Shares Down 0%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 5,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

NH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NantHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

The firm has a market cap of $186.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 49.56% and a negative net margin of 124.02%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NantHealth by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

