Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives $73.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myokardia in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Myokardia from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Myokardia news, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $2,678,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $3,615,240. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 91.5% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 45.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,454,000 after acquiring an additional 822,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,409,000 after acquiring an additional 601,567 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG bought a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $23,832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 120.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 261,532 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,025. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 3.40.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

