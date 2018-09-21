MTU Aero Engines (MTX) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €172.80 ($200.93).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €192.30 ($223.60) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 12-month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

