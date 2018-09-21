MRC Global (MRC) PT Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in MRC Global by 54.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.