Mplx Lp (MPLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,836,792 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 7,181,364 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $194,035,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $6,698,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 451,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Private Client LLC now owns 252,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

MPLX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

