Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,341,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Movado Group worth $64,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,283,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,284,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $19,878,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 6,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOV. Sidoti upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Movado Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of MOV opened at $40.85 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $956.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.16.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Movado Group had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

