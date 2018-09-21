Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,795 iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG opened at $67.97 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $76.01.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

