Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 983 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 152.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3,312.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

