Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Athene (ATH)

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

NYSE:ATH opened at $53.22 on Friday. Athene has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,571,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,884 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

