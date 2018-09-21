Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on General Mills (GIS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE:GIS opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34. General Mills has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,588,000 after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,063.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,367,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,313,000 after buying an additional 3,992,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,504,000 after buying an additional 1,311,067 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,102,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

