Morgan Stanley Has $105.46 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) by 982.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A were worth $105,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

ZG stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 292.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

