Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Markel worth $114,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Markel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 12.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Markel by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 18.9% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,237.50.

MKL opened at $1,215.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,045.00 and a twelve month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $19.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.49 by $11.48. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 5.79%. analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.74, for a total value of $216,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,904,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $1,871,740. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

