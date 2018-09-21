Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Oil States International (OIS)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 777,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oil States International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 439,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,017,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,084,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,325,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 247,473 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

