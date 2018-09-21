Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Copa (CPA) a $99.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Copa has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Copa’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,543,000 after buying an additional 777,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 222,302 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Copa by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 851,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 390,266 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 587.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 572,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 488,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Copa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

