Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.08 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $4,883,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,312 shares of company stock worth $23,318,076 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.