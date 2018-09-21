Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $80.37 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $104,069.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,207.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock worth $1,949,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

