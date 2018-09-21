Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,611,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 257,379 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Several brokerages have commented on TYPE. BidaskClub downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 258,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

